As Valentine’s Day fades, the momentum behind Valentine’s Volume 1 continues to build. What began as a seasonal R&B playlist is now evolving into something more intentional an expanding creative ecosystem focused on collaboration, visibility, and modern promotion for independent artists.

Led by Vinci Films Promo and powered by RTP Inc. and Jerryville Entertainment, with sponsorship from Vinci Films, the platform operates under the creative direction of Pop Vinci (@pop_vinci). Together, these entities are building a space where artists are not just featured, but strategically positioned for growth.

The artists introduced in Valentine’s Volume 1 remain central to this next phase. Pop Vinci’s “Tap Tap” featuring J.V. Danny (@_jvdanny) continues to gain traction, alongside J.V. Danny’s solo record “Paramount Beauty.” C-LoS (@carlos_masjuan), owner of RTP Inc., anchors the sound with “Red Dress No Date,” while his collaboration with Pop Vinci on “On You” highlights the creative chemistry driving the collective forward.

Expanding the spotlight in this post Valentine’s chapter is rising female artist Azia Dee Morere, whose growing presence signals the next wave of talent joining the movement. With a rapidly developing digital footprint across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube under the handle @iluvazia, Azia Dee Morere represents the future facing direction Vinci Films Promo is embracing.

This moment marks the beginning of something larger. Vinci Films Promo is actively bringing artists together through new promotional pathways bridging playlists, social platforms, and collaborative exposure in ways that move beyond traditional rollout models.

As the platform continues to evolve, listeners and artists alike can expect deeper collaborations, expanded visibility, and innovative promotional strategies designed for long-term impact.

Stay tuned. Greater things are coming from Vinci Films Promo and from every artist involved.