Bill Gates reportedly acknowledged past affairs during a recent town hall meeting with staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

During the internal meeting, Gates admitted to having affairs with a “Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events” and a “Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

He also addressed his past association with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying Epstein later became aware of the affairs. Gates emphasized that the relationships did not involve Epstein’s victims.

Gates apologized for his connection to Epstein and spoke about time spent with him in the United States and abroad. However, he denied wrongdoing, stating he “did nothing illicit” and “saw nothing illicit.” He added, “To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him.”

Gates was married to Melinda French Gates from 1994 until their divorce in 2021. His remarks come amid renewed public scrutiny surrounding Epstein-related documents and past associations.