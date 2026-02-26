Here we go again. Cardi B is at the center of a new report alleging chaos behind the scenes during rehearsals for the 1,000th episode of Saturday Night Live.

Our friends at TMZ claim the rapper “lost it” after overhearing writers testing material for the Weekend Update segment that referenced Nicki Minaj and her perceived alignment with MAGA supporters. According to unnamed sources, the joke did not mention Cardi directly. However, the mere inclusion of Minaj’s name reportedly sparked an intense reaction.

TMZ reports Cardi B ‘went berserk’ at SNL rehearsal after allegedly hearing Nicki Minaj joke, without even being mentioned in it



They claim she then threatened to leave, threw her phone at a monitor backstage, and punched a screen until it broke.



The alleged joke ultimately got… pic.twitter.com/mECwLMkbeC — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) February 25, 2026

Insiders told the outlet that Cardi, who was booked as the musical guest for the milestone episode, became enraged and threatened to leave the production altogether. The situation allegedly escalated quickly backstage. Sources claim she hurled her phone at a television monitor and later confronted a producer in their office, where she allegedly punched a TV screen until it shattered.

The report further states that the joke referencing Minaj was ultimately removed from the show’s lineup following the incident.

Neither Cardi B nor representatives for Saturday Night Live have publicly addressed the allegations. For now, the account remains based solely on unnamed sources cited in the TMZ report.