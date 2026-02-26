With Spring Training underway, Circa Sports has released its futures odds for the 2026 professional baseball season, highlighting favorites for team titles and individual awards.

The Los Angeles Dodgers open as the clear championship favorite at +225 as they pursue a third straight title. American League contenders include the New York Yankees (+1000), Toronto Blue Jays (+1300), and Seattle Mariners (+1400), while National League threats include the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies at +1500.

Circa oddsmakers also favor Los Angeles to finish with the most regular-season wins at -200. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies are listed at -250 to record the most losses.

In player markets, Aaron Judge leads home run odds at +480, followed by Shohei Ohtani at +580 and Kyle Schwarber at +900.

For pitchers, Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet are co-favorites at +550 to lead in strikeouts, with Paul Skenes close behind at +600.

Circa Sports offers mobile betting access in multiple states, including Illinois, alongside in-person wagering at its flagship sportsbook in Las Vegas.