Drake set social media buzzing this week after sharing a photo of his son, Adonis Graham, wearing an OTF chain reportedly gifted by fellow rapper Lil Durk. The image appeared on Drake’s Instagram Story Tuesday night without a caption, but its timing drew attention. With Durk currently in custody, many online viewed the post as a quiet show of support.

Drake posted Adonis wearing an OTF/OVO chain that Lil Durk gifted him pic.twitter.com/gxVcKelyjU — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 25, 2026

The photo gained traction after DJ Akademiks reposted it, triggering debate across platforms. “Seems like Drake the only holding Dem boys down when they go thru,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Durk tryna keep that OVO stimulus package.” Drake offered no clarification, leaving followers to interpret the gesture themselves.

Durk, born Durk Derrick Banks, has been jailed since 2024 and faces federal charges including conspiracy, murder for hire, and firearm offenses connected to a 2022 shooting that allegedly targeted rapper Quando Rondo. He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for August 25, 2026.