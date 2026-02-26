Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Gnarls Barkley Return With “Pictures,” First New Music in 18 Years

February 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

Gnarls Barkley have officially ended their long hiatus with the release of their new single, “Pictures,” marking their first new music in eighteen years.

Gnarls Barkley Return With “Pictures,” First New Music in 18 Years

The Grammy-winning duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse reunite on the track, produced and co-written by Danger Mouse. The single previews their long-awaited third and final album, Atlanta, set for release March 6, 2026, via 10K Projects and Atlantic Records.

The group made a global impact with their 2006 debut, St. Elsewhere, powered by the chart-topping hit Crazy, which dominated international charts and earned Rolling Stone recognition as the top song of the 2000s. Their follow-up, The Odd Couple, further cemented their legacy as genre-blenders.

Reflecting on the reunion, Green said, “‘Pictures’ is like going back to square one, It’s a full circle moment.” He continues, “The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself. “

Inspired by their youth in Atlanta, the song also draws from memories of riding the MARTA train system. Green explained, “The song came from a childhood experience. I had a middle school principal who, every Friday would tell me to go when I would get to school. Without fail. I was in 8th grade and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8am until 2:30pm. The hook of the song is literally about being on the train. When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by…staring out the window of the MARTA train.”