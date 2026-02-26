Gnarls Barkley have officially ended their long hiatus with the release of their new single, “Pictures,” marking their first new music in eighteen years.

The Grammy-winning duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse reunite on the track, produced and co-written by Danger Mouse. The single previews their long-awaited third and final album, Atlanta, set for release March 6, 2026, via 10K Projects and Atlantic Records.

The group made a global impact with their 2006 debut, St. Elsewhere, powered by the chart-topping hit Crazy, which dominated international charts and earned Rolling Stone recognition as the top song of the 2000s. Their follow-up, The Odd Couple, further cemented their legacy as genre-blenders.

Reflecting on the reunion, Green said, “‘Pictures’ is like going back to square one, It’s a full circle moment.” He continues, “The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself. “

Inspired by their youth in Atlanta, the song also draws from memories of riding the MARTA train system. Green explained, “The song came from a childhood experience. I had a middle school principal who, every Friday would tell me to go when I would get to school. Without fail. I was in 8th grade and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8am until 2:30pm. The hook of the song is literally about being on the train. When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by…staring out the window of the MARTA train.”