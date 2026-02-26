Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is speaking candidly about his struggles with addiction during an appearance on Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady, AMP Sports Original Series hosted by Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

When asked about where his decision making shifted, McGrady said, “I know we’re jumping into something different and we’re going into a deep discussion, where do you think you went off rails with your decision making?”

Odom replied, “Pot.”

After McGrady noted that many people smoke marijuana, Odom responded, “But a lot of people don’t have addiction genetically passed down to them. My father was a heroin addict. If you start with pot and it doesn’t get high no more, you’re like ‘maybe I’ll try cocaine.’”

He revealed he began using at 14 or 15 following his mother’s death at age 12. “Part of me was like fuck it and then part of me was like I gotta really get it done and do it for everybody,” he said.

Odom admitted to cocaine use in the offseason but not during the NBA season due to testing policies. “Hell yea. 100% I should be where ya’ll at in the Hall of Fame,” he said, adding that addiction impacted his legacy. “I probably been put here to do something more than just play basketball.”