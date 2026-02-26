Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy are officially counting down to parenthood — and now we know their baby girl’s name.

The daughter of Martin Lawrence and the son of Eddie Murphy recently celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower surrounded by family and friends. During the festivities, Jasmin, 30, shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories, revealing their daughter’s name: “Ari Skye.” Gently rubbing her belly, she added, “Mommy loves you so much. This day is all for you,” later captioning the clip, “My baby Ari Skye Murphy.”

The couple, who quietly tied the knot last May, first announced their pregnancy on February 2 with a black and white maternity shoot. In the photos, Eric, 36, rests his head on Jasmin’s baby bump as the two smile lovingly at one another. “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift,” they wrote in a joint caption.

Eddie Murphy later confirmed the wedding during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing the pair opted for an intimate church ceremony instead of a large celebration. “They just had the two of them and the preacher,” he shared, joking that Martin Lawrence was spared the cost of a big wedding. A larger celebration may still happen, but for now, the growing Murphy Lawrence family is focused on welcoming baby Ari Skye.

With two comedy dynasties now officially connected, Ari Skye Murphy is set to be born into a legacy of entertainment royalty. For now, though, it is less about Hollywood history and more about a young couple embracing parenthood, faith, and family as they prepare to welcome their first child together.