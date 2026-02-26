Following a breakthrough inaugural tournament in 2025, Oakley Icon Alliance (OIA), the premier youth women’s flag football platform, returned this season bigger than ever, culminating in Championship Weekend (February 12–15) at Oakley Headquarters and The Bolt. This year, the league expanded into regional competition, welcoming broader geographic participation and more teams, setting the stage for next year’s international expansion. In 2026–2027, the program will include 70+ teams from the United States, Canada, Panama, and Mexico, highlighting Oakley’s commitment to growing the game globally.

Now featuring 16 elite teams and expanded regional competition, OIA continued to provide rising athletes with real pathways to visibility and advancement. Throughout the fall season, 16 teams competed across regional play to narrow the field to eight, earning their spots at Championship Weekend. From there, Texas Fury, Bad Rabbits, Apex Predators and THT advanced to the semifinals, with Texas Fury and Bad Rabbits moving on to the final. In a highly competitive championship matchup, and close game at 27-26, Texas Fury from Austin, TX ultimately claimed the championship title. At the end of the tournament, Jessica Manriquez from Bad Rabbits was crowned the MVP, an award given to the player who demonstrated exceptional skills and excellence throughout the gameplay.

“This OIA Championship Weekend was a powerful reflection of how far the sport has come and where it’s headed,” said Corey Hill, Vice President and Head of Oakley Global Sports Marketing. “The talent, competitiveness, and confidence these young women displayed on the field was incredible to witness. We’re proud to provide a platform that not only showcases their abilities, but actively invests in their future as the game continues to grow both nationally and globally.”

With games hosted at world-class NFL venues, including the practice facilities of the NY Jets, LV Raiders and LA Chargers, OIA created a first-of-its-kind opportunity for youth women athletes to compete on professional-caliber fields. This year also featured enhanced athlete experiences, including direct interactions with international flag football icons such as Phoebe Schecter, Nausicaa Dell’Orto, Olga Sotillo, Madison Fulford and Vanita Krouch, further elevating the platform and reinforcing Oakley’s commitment to supporting young competitors’ long-term success.

Oakley remains proud to help lead the growth of one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, empowering the next generation of women athletes and continuing to move the game forward.