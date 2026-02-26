Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

T.I. and 50 Cent Exchange New Diss Messages on Social Media

February 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

The feud between T.I. and 50 Cent has reignited after both artists shared new diss messages online.

T.I. posted a direct message aimed at 50 Cent, writing, “Msg to da Dildo dealer: I don’t make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase… You keep posting = it’s Problems!!!!”

50 Cent responded on Instagram by posting a graphic titled the “Stupid Ass Nigga Award,” adding his own message. He wrote, “This award goes to old rappers still trying to battle rap, ChatGPT told me that. I don’t need to rap, you need me to rap. LOL get the f**k off my page”

The exchange adds another chapter to their public rivalry, which has included online insults and competitive jabs over the years.