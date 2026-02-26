The feud between T.I. and 50 Cent has reignited after both artists shared new diss messages online.

T.I. posted a direct message aimed at 50 Cent, writing, “Msg to da Dildo dealer: I don’t make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase… You keep posting = it’s Problems!!!!”

Msg to da Dildo dealer: I don't make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase… You keep posting = it's Problems!!!! #WhatBully 🦆 pic.twitter.com/ES7W2i16pO — T.I. (@Tip) February 26, 2026

50 Cent responded on Instagram by posting a graphic titled the “Stupid Ass Nigga Award,” adding his own message. He wrote, “This award goes to old rappers still trying to battle rap, ChatGPT told me that. I don’t need to rap, you need me to rap. LOL get the f**k off my page”

The exchange adds another chapter to their public rivalry, which has included online insults and competitive jabs over the years.