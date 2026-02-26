Internationally acclaimed artist and Afrobeats pioneer Tiwa Savage today officially launches the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, a new philanthropic initiative dedicated to discovering, developing, and empowering the next generation of African music creatives.

The Foundation is rooted in a simple belief that the music industry is far bigger than just the artist alone. Behind every global hit are producers, songwriters, sound engineers, music executives, and creative professionals whose work shapes culture. Yet across Africa, access to structured, world-class training for these careers remains limited. The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation was created to expand that access, building pathways not only for performers, but for the broader ecosystem that sustains the music industry.

Speaking on the launch of the Foundation, Tiwa Savage shared;

“I wanted to build something that opens people’s eyes to the full scope of what’s possible in music. The person who composed the score for a film, who creates music for global campaigns, or who uses music as a tool for healing. These are meaningful, sustainable careers that don’t always exist in the spotlight. This foundation is my way of creating a platform that helps African music creatives understand what’s possible, and gives them the access, guidance, and support to pursue those paths with confidence. At this point in my career, I’m incredibly grateful for everything music has given me, and it means a lot to be able to give back in a way that creates real opportunity for others. This day has been years in the making, and I’m so excited to finally share it.”

Launching with a flagship program, the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation has partnered with Berklee College of Music, the world’s most prestigious contemporary music institution, to bring an immersive educational experience directly to Nigeria.

The inaugural initiative, Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program, will take place April 23–26, 2026. Designed as a bridge between Africa’s thriving music economy and global music education standards, the four-day intensive will train 100 students and cover hands-on training across live performance, songwriting, music production, and the business of music, meeting participants at their current level while expanding their technical, creative, and commercial capabilities.

As a Berklee alumna herself, (Berklee PDM ’07), the program reflects her journey from student to global star and her commitment to creating structured pathways for emerging African talent to access elite training, mentorship, and industry insight without leaving the continent.

“Berklee has been an important part of my journey,” said Tiwa Savage. “My time as a young student helped shape how I see music, creativity, and the business side of it all. Being able to bring this program back home to Nigeria at an exciting time of the music industry means everything to me. I’m humbled to build this bridge to talent who deserve such world-class training and experience needed to thrive in this field.”