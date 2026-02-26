Iran and the United States are preparing to resume nuclear negotiations in Geneva, marking a third round of discussions as both governments signal interest in diplomacy despite mounting pressure tactics.

Al Jazeera reported The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Switzerland and met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, whose government is once again serving as intermediary. The talks are scheduled to proceed indirectly on Thursday.

Ahead of departure, Araghchi said a “fair, balanced and equitable deal” was within reach, while reiterating that Iran was not seeking an atomic weapon and was not ready to give up its “right to peaceful use of nuclear technology”.

In Washington, JD Vance raised concerns about Tehran’s intentions, alleging renewed nuclear activity following last year’s strikes on Iranian facilities.

“The principle is very simple: Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon. If they try to rebuild a nuclear weapon, that causes problems for us,” he told reporters at the White House. “In fact, we’ve seen evidence that they have tried to do exactly that.”

Meanwhile, the US Dept of the Treasury announced sanctions targeting more than 30 individuals and entities linked to Iranian oil sales and weapons programs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its ‌terrorist proxies.”

The US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and and adviser Jared Kushner. Earlier rounds were held in Oman on February 6 and in Geneva on February 17.