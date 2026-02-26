Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel reunites with global superstar Shenseea on their brand-new single “Panic,” available everywhere now. Produced by TJ Records and Vybz Kartel Muzik, the track serves as the first official single from Kartel’s highly anticipated upcoming studio album, God & Time, slated for release later this year.

“Panic” arrives exactly 10 years after their first and only collaboration, Shenseea’s breakout 2016 anthem “Loodi.” That record introduced Shenseea to the world under Kartel’s co-sign and helped launch her into international stardom. Now, a decade later, the student and the teacher reunite as two fully realized Jamaican icons at the top of their global influence.

The result is a provocative, easy-breezy summer anthem — a poppy, bounce-heavy, dancehall rhythm built for clubs, TikTok timelines, and late-night speakers worldwide. The chemistry is effortless, the energy magnetic, and the moment symbolic for the culture.

“We made a statement with ‘Loodi’ a decade ago, one that helped put Shenseea on the map. ‘Panic’ is another one for the history books. This is for the fans who’ve been there from day one and for the new generation running with the sound now. It’s God & Time — everything aligning when it’s supposed to,” states Kartel.

The accompanying video, shot in Miami and directed by Shane Creative (@4fortyFouratelier) delivers pure dancehall vibes: towering speaker boxes, bold Caribbean color, batty riders, nonstop waistlines, and steamy island heat. It is vibrant, unapologetic, and rooted in authentic dancehall tradition while capturing the global polish both artists now command.

More details surrounding God & Time will be revealed in the coming months. 2026 is another landmark year for the king of dancehall. The release signals another powerful chapter in Kartel’s historic return.