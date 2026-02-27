Few artists have treated album imagery as deliberately as Drizzy. From the regal stillness of Take Care to the skyline minimalism of Views, his visuals have long helped define an era. But one cover continues to divide listeners: the stark, emoji-filled artwork for Certified Lover Boy.

Released in 2021, the project moved major numbers, yet its sleeve sparked instant pushback. The design featured a grid of pregnant woman emojis set against a white background, a concept some fans saw as clever and others labeled uninspired. Unused artwork that surfaced ahead of release only intensified the second-guessing, creating an ongoing what if conversation online.

This week, the debate flared again under a post by NFR Podcast dissecting controversial album covers. When a commenter branded Certified Lover Boy the worst offender, Drake stepped into the thread with a blunt reply: “r u dumb lol.” The short response reignited arguments about whether album art still carries weight in a streaming-first world where thumbnails often replace liner notes.

For supporters, the cover’s simplicity feels intentionally provocative. Critics argue it stands out as a rare aesthetic stumble in an otherwise tightly managed catalog.

The renewed chatter arrives as Drake readies his next studio album, ICEMAN, a project he has teased since 2025 with a projected 2026 arrival. As anticipation builds, so will scrutiny of the visuals that accompany it.