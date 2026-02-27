Former Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving the door open to another bid for the White House in 2028, saying she has not ruled out a return to the national ballot.

Speaking with podcaster Sharon McMahon, Harris was asked directly whether she would consider running again. Her response was brief but notable. ”I haven’t decided,” Harris answered.”I might.”

The remarks add fuel to ongoing speculation about her political future. In a separate interview with the BBC, Harris reflected on the broader significance of representation, stating that “her grandniece would get to see a female U.S. president “in their lifetime, for sure.” She also made clear that her public life is far from over. “I am not done,” she said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Earlier this year, Harris faced questions about a potential run for governor of California. After weighing the possibility, she declined. “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,” Harris said in a statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

She added, “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”