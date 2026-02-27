Whelp, there it is. An investigative grand jury has identified recording Artis d4vd as the target in its ongoing review of the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The panel began examining evidence in November and is weighing whether criminal charges are warranted. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed that the artist is facing an allegation of one count of murder. He also stressed that no charges have been filed and no arrest has been made.

The designation surfaced after sealed records from California were transferred to Texas and opened to the public. Filings indicate prosecutors have attempted to compel testimony from the performer’s mother, father, and brother. The relatives objected, arguing that affidavits supporting the summonses were partially redacted, limiting their understanding of the legal basis for their appearances. Separate filings also raised concerns about the transparency of the proceedings.

Legal observers say that once someone is formally labeled a target, investigators typically increase efforts to secure cooperation from potential witnesses. It remains uncertain when the grand jury will complete its review or whether it will issue an indictment. Representatives for d4vd have not released a public statement.

Celeste was reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home in April 2024. In September, authorities discovered her remains inside the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer. Officials have not detailed any known connection between the two.