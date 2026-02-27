Three historically Black college and university marching bands are honoring Michael Jackson in celebration of Black History Month and the upcoming release of the biopic Michael, which Lionsgate will distribute domestically on April 24.

As part of the “MICHAEL CELEBRATES: Legacy, Artistry, Culture” campaign, elite HBCU bands from Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, and Southern University shared performances of Jackson’s hit song Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough across social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook.

The participating bands, known respectively as The Marching 100, The Sonic Boom of the South, and The Human Jukebox, each delivered their own interpretation of the classic track, highlighting the deep cultural connection between HBCU marching bands and Jackson’s musical legacy.

“For Michael’s fans everywhere, his legacy of performance and artistry is enduring. That legacy lives powerfully within HBCU communities, where music, movement, and excellence have long been expressions of culture, pride, and identity,” said Briana McElroy, head of digital marketing for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “This initiative is deeply personal to me — I grew up listening to these bands, who represent Black excellence, community, and creativity. Partnering with these HBCUs is about honoring that legacy while creating space for the next generation to lead, perform, and inspire.”

Fans worldwide are encouraged to participate by sharing their own tribute performances using #MichaelLegacy and #MichaelMovie.