Production is officially moving forward in Atlanta for the highly anticipated Netflix sequel to the iconic series A Different World. As fans prepare for a new chapter at Hillman College, the production has confirmed that even more original stars are returning to reprise their legendary roles.

More Familiar Faces Return

Building on the initial news that Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell are on board, Netflix has now confirmed two more major cast additions:

Charnele Brown will return as the ambitious and disciplined Kimberly Reese. Jenifer Lewis is officially back as Dorothy Dandridge Davenport. Her character has seen a promotion since we last saw her, moving from dean to professor.

Production Progress

The sequel series aims to blend the “OG” cast with a new class of students, bridging the gap between generations of Hillman graduates. With cameras now rolling in Atlanta, the production is leaning heavily into the nostalgia and social impact that made the original series a cultural touchstone.

The original cast members reprising their roles include:

Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Wayne

Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne

Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson

Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks

A New School Year on Netflix

While specific plot details for the sequel are still being kept under wraps, the return of such a large portion of the original cast suggests a deep connection to the series’ roots. By bringing back Charnele Brown and Jenifer Lewis, the show ensures that the faculty and the core friend group remain at the heart of the Hillman experience.