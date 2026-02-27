From the festival stage to the Great White Way, Megan Thee Stallion is adding another bold chapter to her already genre bending career. The Grammy winning Houston powerhouse is set to make her official Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, stepping into the role of nightclub impresario Harold Zidler for a limited eight week run beginning March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and closing May 17.

This is not just stunt casting. This is history.

Megan becomes the first female identifying performer to portray Zidler in any Moulin Rouge production worldwide. The role was originated on Broadway by Tony winner Danny Burstein, with Tituss Burgess, Boy George and Wayne Brady later taking turns welcoming audiences into the glitter soaked Parisian fantasy. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen currently holds the role through March 22, passing the torch to a bona fide rap superstar.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ team is an absolute honor,” Megan shared. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

That hunger to evolve has defined Megan’s trajectory. From chart dominating anthems like “Hiss,” “Body,” “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” alongside Cardi B, she has consistently expanded her brand beyond music into acting, business and cultural commentary. Now she enters a theatrical space rooted in spectacle and storytelling.

Produced as an adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical blends pop classics like Elton John’s “Your Song,” “Lady Marmalade,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” Katy Perry’s “Firework,” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” into a lush, high stakes tale of bohemian artists fighting to keep their Montmartre nightclub alive. Producers have hinted that audiences may even catch subtle nods to Megan’s own catalog woven into the show’s jukebox framework.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic called the casting a defining moment for the production’s farewell run. “Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ community is a thrilling moment for us,” she said. “Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable. We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there.”

The musical is set to close July 26 after seven years on Broadway, ending its run as one of the longest running shows in Broadway history with 2,265 performances and 24 previews. Despite strong attendance, the elaborate production costs tied to music rights and its lavish set design have made the show an expensive endeavor.

Megan’s arrival feels like both a celebration and a statement. Hip hop has long influenced theater, fashion and global pop culture, but this move flips the script in real time. It is the Hot Girl Coach stepping into a velvet curtain world of corsets, chandeliers and choreography, proving once again that her ambition knows no genre boundaries.

From Houston to Broadway, the grind continues. And this time, the spotlight hits a little different.