Netflix has officially begun production on its sequel series to the classic sitcom A Different World, bringing a new generation of students to the fictional Hillman College. Filming is underway in Atlanta.

Original cast members Charnele Brown and Jenifer Lewis will reprise their roles as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer and Professor Davenport, respectively. They join returning stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer.

The sequel centers on Deborah, the rebellious daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her freshman year and navigates her own identity while honoring her family’s legacy.

New cast members include Vincent Jamal Hooper, Elijah J. Roberts, Renee Harrison, Famecia Ward, and Dasan Onyx Frazier, alongside previously announced stars Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai Haggins, and Chibuikem Uche.

The series will be led by showrunner Felicia Pride, with Debbie Allen returning as director and executive producer. Original creators Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood also return as executive producers.

The 10-episode series continues Netflix’s investment in Atlanta-based productions, adding to its growing slate filmed in the city.