A Romanian appellate court has affirmed a nine month prison sentence for rapper Wiz Khalifa, born Cameron Thomaz, after rejecting his effort to overturn a cannabis possession conviction.

The Constanța Court of Appeal ruled that Thomaz’s attempt to annul a December judgment was inadmissible. Judges also dismissed his request to suspend the sentence, allowing the custodial penalty to remain in place.

The case originates from July 2024 at the Beach, Please! Festival in Constanța County. Authorities alleged the Grammy nominated artist smoked cannabis during his performance. Prosecutors later stated that more than 18 grams of cannabis were found in his possession.

Romanian law prohibits cannabis possession, including for personal consumption. Penalties range from three months to two years in prison or a criminal fine.

In April 2024, a lower court initially fined Thomaz 3,600 lei, approximately 830 dollars, for illegal possession. Prosecutors appealed, arguing the sanction was too lenient. In December, a trial court replaced the fine with a nine month prison sentence.

Following the incident, Thomaz addressed the situation publicly. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” he wrote. “They were very respectful and let me go.” He added that he intended to return “but without a joint next time.”

It remains unclear whether Romanian authorities will pursue extradition. Thomaz is a United States citizen and does not reside in Romania, and any cross border enforcement would depend on applicable legal agreements and prosecutorial discretion.