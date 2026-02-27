The New York Yankees will honor one of the most dominant left handed pitchers of his era this September when they officially retire CC Sabathia’s number 52 at Yankee Stadium. The ceremony will take place during a home series, permanently placing Sabathia among the franchise’s most celebrated legends in Monument Park.

Sabathia spent eleven seasons in the Bronx from 2009 through 2019 and immediately delivered on the expectations that came with his massive free agent contract. He became the unquestioned ace of the staff and played a central role in the Yankees winning the 2009 World Series, the organization’s most recent championship. That postseason run alone secured his place in franchise history, as he consistently took the ball in the biggest moments and delivered under pressure.

During his Yankees tenure, Sabathia earned multiple All Star selections and surpassed the 250 win milestone for his career, finishing with 251 victories overall. He also became one of only a select few pitchers in Major League Baseball history to record 3000 strikeouts, a testament to both his dominance and durability. In pinstripes, Sabathia evolved from a power pitcher into a craftsman who adjusted his repertoire later in his career, relying on movement and command after his velocity declined. That ability to reinvent himself extended his impact and deepened the respect he earned inside the clubhouse.

Beyond statistics, Sabathia was widely regarded as a leader. Younger pitchers often pointed to him as a mentor, and veterans appreciated his accountability and presence. He was open about his personal battles off the field and returned from adversity with honesty and strength, which only strengthened his bond with the fan base. Yankees supporters embraced him not just as an ace, but as a competitor who wore the uniform with pride and intensity.

Retiring his number places Sabathia alongside the most iconic figures in Yankees history, a franchise defined by championships and larger than life personalities. It is a fitting tribute for a pitcher who delivered when it mattered most and helped anchor a new generation of Yankees baseball.

When his number is raised in September, it will serve as a permanent reminder of an era where CC Sabathia stood at the front of the rotation and carried the weight of New York with confidence. For Yankees fans, it is not just about wins or strikeouts. It is about leadership, October moments, and a left arm that helped bring a championship back to the Bronx.