Swae Lee is ushering in a new chapter with the release of his latest single, “FLAMMABLE,” the first offering from his upcoming debut solo album, SAME DIFFERENCE.

Known as one-half of Rae Sremmurd, Swae announced the project earlier this week, building anticipation ahead of his return to the Coachella stage. The single features production by Rosen and highlights Swae’s melodic delivery and playful lyricism.

“My fans been waiting to eat. Let the feast begin.,” says Swae of the new era.

The cinematic video, directed by Logan Meis, showcases a bayou celebration complete with Southern imagery, reflecting his roots and artistic identity.

The release arrives amid renewed attention on Rae Sremmurd’s catalog, including their Diamond-certified hit Black Beatles, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and helped define the sound of its era.

Swae’s forthcoming album is expected to mark a defining moment in his solo career.