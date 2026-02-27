Multi-platinum rapper Wiz Khalifa has released his latest album, Girls Love Horses, adding another major project to his already busy 2026.

The 14-track album includes standout songs like “Bestie Bong” and “On Your Mind,” which Khalifa previewed earlier this week. The project features production from Quadwoofer Bangz, Sidereal, Sekko, Saxl Rose, Sheffmade, and Fizzle, showcasing his signature laid-back sound and evolving creative direction.

The release follows his earlier 2026 project, Khaotic, which featured collaborations with Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and Dave East. Khalifa also executive-produced the soundtrack for the film Moses the Black through his Taylor Gang Entertainment imprint.

In addition to the album release, Khalifa recently announced The Macrodose Tour, a special 4/20-themed run that will conclude at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The tour will feature support from 2 Chainz, Berner, and DJ Bonics.

Following that run, Khalifa will join Machine Gun Kelly for the North American leg of The Lost Americana Tour, which begins in May.