EMG officially sets the tone for its highly anticipated compilation project Reshaping the Culture with the release of its lead single bearing the same name. The record unites Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon with EMG artist Shyst Vader in a gritty, hard hitting lyrical showcase that re-centers the essence of New York hip-hop. Built on raw production and unapologetic bars, the track delivers the kind of street-rooted lyricism that defined an era.

On “Reshaping The Culture,” Raekwon brings his signature cinematic storytelling and razor-sharp delivery, reminding listeners why he remains one of hip-hop’s most revered architects. Opposite him, Shyst Vader rises to the occasion, matching the veteran’s intensity with commanding presence and sharpened penmanship. The result feels less like a collaboration and more like a lyrical sparring session with two generations trading bars.

The single serves as the official lead release from Reshaping The Culture, EMG’s forthcoming powerhouse compilation distributed through Revolt’s 440 Artists, that bridges generations of authentic East Coast hip-hop and R&B voices. Hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, produced by DJ Profluent, and executive produced by Jeff Burton, the project stands as a cultural statement paying homage to the roots while pushing the movement forward.

The compilation will brings together an all-star lineup including Fabolous, Max B, Styles P, Conway the Machine, Juelz Santana, 38 Spesh, Jim Jones, Maino, Ghostface Killah, Waka Flocka Flame, Dave East, Memphis Bleek, Nems, Millyz, Connie Diiamond, Tonio Armani, Beau’Joli and more uniting legacy artists with the new generation. More than a compilation, it’s a reaffirmation of lyricism, authenticity, and the enduring power of East Coast hip-hop.