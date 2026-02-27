Nine-time GRAMMY winner Ziggy Marley is hitting the road this summer for his 20-date North American Brightside Tour. Kicking off June 19th in Tucson, Arizona, the tour features a major stop at the Hollywood Bowl and a special Kaya Fest performance with Stephen Marley at Red Rocks.

New Music: “Racism Is A Killa”

Accompanying the tour news is the release of his timely new single, “Racism Is A Killa.” The track serves as a centerpiece for his upcoming 9th studio album, Brightside. Marley describes the project as “therapeutic,” having recorded the songs at 432Hz—a frequency known for its calming and meditative qualities.

Album Release Dates

Fans have two ways to experience the new album:

A Record Store Day Exclusive Vinyl will be available at independent record stores. May 1: The album arrives on all digital streaming platforms.

Presales begin Wednesday, February 25th, with the general on-sale starting Friday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Special guests like J Boog and Burning Spear will join Marley on select dates.