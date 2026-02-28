Emerging hip-hop artist from New York, Brandon Rose, has announced the launch of his latest EP, Rose Gold, which is now accessible on all prominent streaming platforms. This five-track project presents a concentrated and impactful collection of work that embodies ambition, resilience, and the unwavering mindset of an artist constructing his legacy from the ground up.

Throughout the EP, Brandon Rose skillfully merges gritty lyricism with vivid storytelling and assertive energy, connecting street sensibilities with moments of introspection. Songs such as “King of New York,” “Lord Knows,” “Movin’,” and “Hustler’s Anthem” highlight his signature hustle-driven narratives and versatility—ranging from powerful anthems to contemplative verses that address personal growth, ambition, and resilience.

Rose Gold illustrates a duality: pressure and poise. The title itself signifies refinement through adversity—raw material transformed into something elevated. Throughout the project, Brandon explores themes of elevation, loyalty, faith, movement, and the price of ambition. It represents the sound of an artist who is acutely aware of the heights he aspires to reach.

With Rose Gold, Brandon Rose continues to carve out his niche in the contemporary hip-hop scene, balancing modern energy with the competitive spirit that characterizes New York rap. The EP acts as both a declaration of his arrival and a glimpse into what lies ahead as he builds momentum toward 2026.

Rose Gold is currently available on all streaming platforms.

About:



Brandon Rose is a hip-hop artist from the Bronx, known for delivering raw lyricism, authentic storytelling, and impactful records rooted in the birthplace of the culture. Influenced by artists such as 50 Cent, Jadakiss, and Eminem, his sound combines gritty street energy with introspective, motivational messaging—bridging realism and personal growth.

He has worked alongside Jadakiss and received endorsements from Benny The Butcher and Dave East, thereby reinforcing his credibility within the esteemed circles of hip-hop. His career milestones encompass viral videos on Worldstar, interviews featured on Thisis50, airplay on prominent New York City radio stations, appearances on BET Jams, a placement on a Times Square Billboard, and co-hosting a showcase with DJ Drewski.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Brandon Rose serves as a technology sales leader and a college professor, showcasing his discipline and adaptability across various fields. His journey exemplifies resilience, transformation, and a dedication to excellence—both in his music and beyond the stage.

Focusing on significant collaborations, sync placements in television and film, and maintaining cultural relevance, Brandon Rose is in the process of establishing a legacy rooted in authenticity and ambition.

Stream Here:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/rose-gold-ep/1863406047

For press, features, interviews, and booking inquiries:

brandonrosehiphop@gmail.com