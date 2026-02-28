Cardi B has addressed viral reports claiming she “crashed out” and destroyed equipment backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL) during her January 31 appearance.

The controversy erupted after a report from TMZ alleged the 33-year-old rapper became violent after overhearing a planned joke regarding Nicki Minaj and her recent ties to the MAGA movement.

The Allegations: Broken Screens and Stalled Performances

According to industry insiders, the tension began when Cardi allegedly caught wind of a script for Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che. The joke was reportedly centered on Minaj’s affiliation with President Donald Trump, though sources noted the quip was unrelated to Cardi herself.

The report alleges that Cardi:

Threatened to cancel her performance minutes before showtime.

her performance minutes before showtime. Hurled her phone at a backstage television monitor.

at a backstage television monitor. Punched a screen in an SNL producer’s office, which later required replacement.

Ultimately, the joke was reportedly scrubbed from the broadcast, and Cardi took the stage as planned to perform alongside Dominican artist El Prodigio.

Cardi B and Fans Fire Back

Hours after the story broke, Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the claims, writing, “Hmmm all these little random stories… [f**k] it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll.”

The plot thickened when a fan account pointed out that Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, was among the first to amplify the report. Cardi responded to the fan, implying the timing was suspicious: “Now all of a sudden random stories coming out …like please -_-.”

The Political and Personal Feud

This incident follows a week of online sparring between Cardi and Bruesewitz. The adviser previously claimed Cardi was involved in a report by Cybara which suggested Minaj’s pro-MAGA tweets were being amplified by “an army of bots.”

Cardi and Minaj have maintained a contentious relationship since their infamous 2018 physical altercation. The feud was reignited as recently as September, coinciding with the release of Cardi’s latest album, Am I The Drama?.

Despite the backstage rumors, Cardi’s public stance remains celebratory. Following the episode, she shared footage on Instagram expressing her “honor” to perform on the prestigious stage and bring the sounds of the Bronx and the Dominican Republic to a national audience.