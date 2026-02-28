The long simmering tension between 50 Cent and T.I. has taken a new turn, as T.I.’s son Domani steps into the spotlight with a pointed release titled “Ms. Jackson.”

T.I.’s son Domani drops a new track aimed at 50 Cent and his late mother titled “Ms. Jackson.” pic.twitter.com/Mf6nRxUWmt — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 26, 2026

The song, uploaded to YouTube before spreading across social media, immediately drew attention for both its message and presentation. Its cover art shows a home engulfed in flames, widely interpreted as a nod to past allegations tied to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and a fire connected to a former partner. The title also appears to reference Domani’s mother while echoing Outkast’s classic record about family strain and accountability.

In the opening verse, Domani delivers a direct appeal: “I want to have a one on one convo about the man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent. He’s a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers / Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name? / I need to know ’cause I can’t sleep at night thinking you died in vain / I think it got to them, people won’t tell him because he pay them / The emperor’s new clothes, a tale we need to tell.” The lyrics shift the conversation from rivalry toward legacy, loss and accountability.

Domani’s brother, King Harris, has also posted commentary online, at times referencing Jackson’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, who died in an apartment fire when he was eight. That tragedy remains unsolved.

What began as tension over a potential Verzuz battle has expanded into something far more personal, now involving family and history.