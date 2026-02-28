Gina Huynh returned to the spotlight this week after a candid livestream circulated widely online, reigniting discussion about her past relationship with Sean Combs and her ongoing issues with Yung Miami.

During the broadcast, viewers asked Huynh about her history with the City Girls rapper, who was previously linked to Combs. Huynh did not hold back. “Yung Miami can suck my dck,” she said plainly. Addressing speculation about the source of their tension, she added, “I wasn’t even thinking about her,” but went on to suggest that Miami contributed to Combs’s legal situation. “She snitched on my man’s so I don’t fck with her,” Huynh said, without offering specifics.

Despite the fallout in their relationship, Huynh voiced continued support for Combs. “I hope he gets out in a couple months,” she said during the stream. Her remarks echoed sentiments she previously shared in a letter submitted during his bail process, where she described him as a “changed man” who “has not been violent for many years” and “has been committed to being a father first.”

Combs is currently serving a 50 month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is housed at Fort Dix in New Jersey, with a projected release date of May 8, 2028. His legal team is actively pursuing an appeal, with a hearing scheduled for April 9, 2026.