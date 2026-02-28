Authorities have determined that the son of rapper Lil Jon died by drowning, with toxicology results revealing the presence of psilocybin in his system.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the psychoactive substance found in certain mushrooms was identified as a contributing factor in the incident. The official ruling was released on Friday.

The tragic sequence began when Milton police reported that Smith left his home early on the day he was declared missing. Investigators said he departed without his phone and may have been disoriented. Law enforcement shared limited information while awaiting the final findings from the medical examiner.

After an extensive search led by local rescue crews, a body was discovered in a pond at a park north of Atlanta. Lil Jon later confirmed that the remains were those of his son. During the search effort, family members publicly asked for prayers and privacy.

News of Smith’s death prompted an outpouring of grief online. Friends and collaborators described him as a gifted and passionate young artist. He had built his own path in music as a DJ, producer and engineer. In addition to his creative pursuits, Smith had recently completed his studies at New York University.

Officials have not released additional details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the drowning.