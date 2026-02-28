The legal challenges for rap icon Nicki Minaj are intensifying as she has reportedly been “dumped” by her legal counsel for the second time in a high-stakes defamation battle.

According to court documents, attorney Matthew Abbott has filed a motion to withdraw from representing Minaj in a $10 million lawsuit brought against her by a fan, Tameer Peak.

A “Communication Breakdown”

Abbott’s decision to step away comes only a year after he took over the case following the withdrawal of Minaj’s longtime attorney. The new legal filings cite a “communication breakdown” between the rapper and her counsel as the primary reason for the exit. In the legal world, such a filing often suggests a significant disagreement or a lack of cooperation that prevents an attorney from effectively providing a defense.

The Roots of the $10 Million Suit

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Tameer Peak, stems from a series of public accusations made by the rapper. Peak alleges that Minaj:

Falsely accused him of criminal conduct and stalking in September 2025.

Slandered his character in August 2024.

Peak claims these public statements have caused irreparable damage to his reputation, leading to the massive $10 million demand. This isn’t the first time Peak has taken legal action against the star, as the two have a documented history of legal friction.

What’s Next for the Queen of Rap?

With two attorneys now having exited the case, Minaj must secure new representation to navigate the looming litigation. Failure to find a replacement quickly could lead to delays or potentially a default judgment if the court’s deadlines are not met.

Representatives for Nicki Minaj have not yet issued a public comment regarding Abbott’s withdrawal or the status of the ongoing lawsuit.