The Marathon Burger is expanding beyond Los Angeles, with a new location slated for New York City’s Times Square. The news was confirmed by Blacc Sam, brother of the late Nipsey Hussle, during a recent episode of the Scottie & Friends Podcast released on Thursday.

🚨 Blacc Sam announces The Marathon Burger Is Coming to Times Square, New York



It’s Currently under renovation pic.twitter.com/HjBtHgXdFU — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) February 27, 2026

After years of operating three successful storefronts in Los Angeles, the brand is preparing for its first move outside California. “Yeap, we got a New York location locked and loaded, Times Square,” Sam said. “So I think that’s going to be huge. It’s under renovation now. Gotta do it.”

For Sam, the decision carries emotional weight tied to his brother’s history with the city. “Hussle loved New York,” he shared. “Hussle went out there and was living out there when he was doing his mixtapes, when he first got signed. New York embraced him.”

He explained that Nipsey often encouraged the family to build a presence there. “He would always be very vocal with us, like ‘I love New York, you gotta get to New York,’” Sam recalled.

Their connection to the city dates back years. “My first time in New York was with bro,” Sam added. “We got a lot of love for New York because of that. And because it always showed Hussle so much love and the brand so much love.”

With renovations underway, Sam believes the setting speaks for itself. “I know that Times Square is going to just go crazy,” he said.

The upcoming opening represents both expansion and tribute, extending Nipsey Hussle’s vision into one of the world’s most visible locations.