Here we go again. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has initiated “major combat operations” in Iran, marking a dramatic turn in already strained relations between Washington and Tehran.

The announcement follows statements from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who described his country’s actions as a “pre-emptive” attack on Iranian targets. Katz also declared a state of emergency in Israel, citing expectations of retaliatory strikes.

Images circulating from Tehran show thick smoke rising over parts of the capital. Iranian state media reported additional explosions in the eastern and northern districts of the city. The Fars news agency said blasts were heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, and claimed missiles struck areas near University Street and the Republic district in Tehran. The Islamic Republic News Agency also reported explosions in two locations in the capital, noting visible smoke in the city center.

Just days earlier, Trump indicated that the US had not made a “final decision” on striking Iran, though he said he was “not happy” with Tehran’s stance in nuclear negotiations. He asserted that Iran was “not willing to give us what we have to have” and reiterated that Iran “cannot have nuclear weapons”.

Indirect talks between the two nations were held in Geneva earlier in the week, with both sides signaling progress. Still, Trump warned the US was “ready, willing, and able” to act “with speed and violence, if necessary”.

Addressing the possibility of a broader regional war, he acknowledged that “there’s always a risk” and added, “When there’s war, there’s a risk of anything – both good and bad.”