57th NAACP Image Awards Celebrate Black Excellence with Major Honors for Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, and Colman Domingo

March 2, 2026
Shawn Grant
The NAACP celebrated culture, storytelling, and achievement during the 57th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Deon Cole and broadcast on BET and CBS. The ceremony highlighted leaders and creatives shaping entertainment and social impact.

Colman Domingo received the President’s Award, recognizing distinguished public service and influence. Meanwhile, Viola Davis was honored with the Chairman’s Award for her advocacy and continued impact both on and off screen.

Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, celebrating their lasting contributions to music and culture.

Actor Michael B. Jordan earned Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Sinners, which also won Outstanding Motion Picture. Rising talent Miles Caton earned Outstanding Breakthrough Performance for the same film.

In television categories, Angela Bassett won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1, while Quinta Brunson received Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. Sterling K. Brown was honored as Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise. Cynthia Erivo also earned Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Wicked: For Good.

A powerful tribute led by Samuel L. Jackson honored civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, recognizing his lasting influence and advocacy. Members of his family were present during the emotional moment.

Additional presenters included Lionel Richie, Regina Hall, Ryan Coogler, and Halle Bailey.

The annual event continued its tradition of honoring Black excellence, recognizing artists and leaders whose work shapes culture worldwide.

