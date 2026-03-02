Cardi B is keeping it real about what happens when fans start fighting during her live performances.

While speaking to the crowd at a recent show, the rapper admitted the chaos can pull her attention away from the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please don’t fight because when y’all fight … I’m nosy,” she said. “I want to see it!

“That distracts me from the performance and, then, I fuck up,” she continued. “Then, I go all over the internet, fucking up my moves because I wanted to see the fight.”

“So please, no fighting. Do it after the show,” she joked before laughing.

Her candid humor quickly resonated with fans online.