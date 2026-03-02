Sean “Diddy” Combs could play a major role in the upcoming murder trial connected to the killing of Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is facing life in prison after being charged in the 1996 shooting, reportedly believes Diddy’s testimony or public statements could impact the outcome of the case. According to the New York Post, Davis has previously made multiple confessions related to Tupac’s death, though his legal team now argues those admissions were false and motivated by attention.

“Duane has made his feelings clear – if Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops then that helps him hugely. Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial..and there is a suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story it would help immensely,” a family friend.

Davis has long claimed that Combs offered one million dollars for Tupac’s murder, an allegation that has never been proven in court.

Authorities say Tupac was fatally shot near the Las Vegas Strip following an altercation involving Suge Knight and others. Davis previously told police the attack was retaliation tied to that confrontation.

The trial is expected to revisit one of hip hop’s most infamous and unresolved tragedies.