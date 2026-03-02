Carlton Gerard Sabbs and Corey Colvin are established filmmakers and cultural storytellers with a commanding presence in film, music, and sports. As co-directors of Prime Video’s first official feature documentary on the McDonald’s All American Games, Meal Ticket, produced with Roc Nation, KNOWN and Creative Control. They bring decades of creative authority and industry credibility. The film chronicles nearly 50 years of one of basketball’s most iconic events, spotlighting elite athletes who went on to define the NBA, from Michael Jordan to LeBron James. More than a sports story, it’s a celebration of dreams, discipline, and the cultural impact of the game across generations.

Corey and Carlton are also co-founders of Stony and Yates, a production company renowned for culturally-driven storytelling across music, sports, and entertainment. Their credits include documenting Lil Wayne on tour, producing promotional content for the critically acclaimed Jeen-Yuhs documentary on Kanye West, and crafting behind-the-scenes features for Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, and other major talent. Corey says, “We aim to elevate stories that are culturally significant and visually compelling. Every project is about authenticity, excellence, and giving voice to the people whose narratives we are telling.”

Carlton’s journey is equally shaped by culture and personal experience. Growing up on Chicago’s South Side, he was inspired by his father’s passion for film and storytelling, which instilled an early understanding of the power of media to reflect community and identity. Carlton shares, “Meal Ticket was a chance to merge sports, culture, and history while amplifying voices that rarely get center stage. Hip-hop, basketball, and the stories of Black excellence intersect in ways that are undeniable and timeless.”

Together, Corey and Carlton have built a reputation as visionary filmmakers who bring authority and credibility to every project. They approach their work collaboratively, blending cinematic expertise with a deep knowledge of cultural trends, music, and storytelling to create work that resonates with audiences and honors the legacies they document.

To learn more about Corey Colvin and Carlton Gerard Sabbs, their work, and Stony and Yates, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.