Air travel across parts of the Gulf was thrown into chaos Saturday after strikes and drone activity damaged multiple airports, injuring staff and passengers and forcing evacuations.

Video from Dubai Airport CCTV and attack on its terminal pic.twitter.com/QuPu74Xecr — ittiba (@KedaiKupiSareng) March 2, 2026

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the world, sustained damage during what officials described as an air strike. Four airport staff members were reported injured. Passengers were moved out of the terminals as a precaution while authorities assessed structural impacts.

Roughly an hour away, debris from a drone interception fell near Zayed International Airport, killing one person and injuring seven others. Emergency crews responded quickly, and operations were temporarily disrupted as officials secured the area.

A traveler told Business Insider they received a missile alert on their phone shortly before the incident in Dubai, underscoring the growing tension in the region’s airspace.

🚨#BREAKING: The world's iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, widely known as the world’s only seven-star rating hotel, has been hit by an Iranian drone, with footage showing flames rising from the property. pic.twitter.com/jhbXS2cgbB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 28, 2026

The attacks unfolded amid escalating hostilities following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran. President Donald Trump said the operation had killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory missile launches across the Middle East.

Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation confirmed that a drone struck Kuwait International Airport earlier Saturday, resulting in injuries and physical damage. The agency said the airport was secured as inspections and repair assessments continued. Officials have not confirmed the drone’s origin.

The incidents highlight the expanding risk to civilian infrastructure as military conflict intensifies across the region.