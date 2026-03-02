A deadly shooting disrupted the grand opening celebration of Marathon Burger’s newest location in Long Beach on Sunday, leaving one man dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Broadway and Pine Avenue, just outside the designated event area. According to ABC7-LA, Hundreds had gathered to celebrate the expansion of the restaurant founded by the late Nipsey Hussle and his brother, Blacc Sam.

Witness Eric VanDyke described the sudden panic as shots rang out. “I saw people running. When you see a mass of people running, you know something’s going on, and they ran in one direction, and then the other direction, then somebody said that they heard gunshots,” he said.

Multiple people were shot and one person died near the grand opening of Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger in Long Beach.

pic.twitter.com/ZA0GJ4w66G — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 2, 2026

VanDyke added that the violence took away from what was meant to be a positive milestone. “It was disappointing because I know that Nip, Black Sam wanted this to be a happy occasion, so it’s unfortunate that something happened that would bring more attention to the negative elements as opposed to the positive elements,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that three men were transported to a hospital following the shooting. One victim later died, while the other two remained in stable condition.