Michael B. Jordan earned Best Actor honors for his performance in Sinners, marking another milestone in his acclaimed career.

Screaming, crying, throwing up!! Congrats to Michael B. Jordan. 🏆😭 pic.twitter.com/aq5EifXrcN — The Actor Awards (@theactorawards) March 2, 2026

During his acceptance speech, Jordan reflected on the journey and the community that supported him along the way.

“I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people, actors and humans that I love,” Jordan said. “I love their work and what you contribute to our craft. This ride has been unbelievable. So thank you for welcoming me and making me feel seen.”

He also thanked director Ryan Coogler for helping shape his performance.

“Thank you, Ryan Coogler, for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do, and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth. Thank you for allowing me to do my best work.”

Jordan closed by expressing gratitude for the continued support throughout his career.