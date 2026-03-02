STARZ has officially unveiled the teaser trailer and first-look images for the fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The concluding chapter premieres Friday, June 12, with new episodes dropping weekly on the STARZ app and streaming platforms.

The series follows the transformation of Kanan Stark, portrayed by Mekai Curtis, whose rise has been shaped by betrayal, ambition, and his complicated relationship with his mother, Raq. Across four seasons, Kanan has struggled to reconcile loyalty with independence, ultimately stepping out of his mother’s shadow while confronting her hidden truths.

Season four proved to be a major success, averaging 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode and helping the show surpass 21 billion minutes viewed across its run. The series continues to rank among STARZ’s most successful original programs.

In the final season, Kanan fully embraces his hardened identity as he moves deeper into the Queens drug trade. His partnership with Southside figure Breeze, played by Shameik Moore, signals a powerful shift in the criminal landscape. Meanwhile, rivals like Unique, played by Joey Bada$$, and other factions face mounting pressure as alliances shift and legacies hang in the balance.

Created by Sascha Penn, the show is part of the broader Power Universe launched by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by 50 Cent. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television.

All previous seasons are currently available to stream, giving fans time to revisit Kanan’s journey before the final chapter begins.