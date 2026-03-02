Two key National League talents are preparing to suit up for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Clay Holmes take their momentum from spring training onto the international stage.

PCA enters the tournament coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, where he solidified himself as one of the most dynamic young center fielders in the game. Known for elite range in the outfield and improving plate discipline, Crow-Armstrong showed growth last season by cutting down his strikeout rate and increasing his on base production. This spring in Mesa, he has continued to refine his approach at the plate, working closely with new Cubs infielder Alex Bregman, whose postseason pedigree and veteran mindset have already made an impact inside the clubhouse.

Bregman’s presence has reportedly influenced Crow Armstrong’s pitch selection and situational awareness, particularly in hitter’s counts. Cubs manager Craig Counsell is banking on that development translating into sustained offensive production as Chicago pushes toward serious NL Central contention in 2026. For Team USA, Crow Armstrong’s speed, defense and ability to impact the game without needing the long ball make him a valuable piece in tournament play where run prevention and execution are magnified.

On the pitching side, Mets right hander Clay Holmes appears locked in heading into WBC action. In his final spring tune up against the Astros, Holmes struck out four over four innings, mixing his heavy sinker with an evolving cutter that has shown sharper late movement. The adjustment gives him another weapon against left handed hitters and makes him even more difficult in high leverage situations.

Holmes has been one of the more reliable arms in the Mets bullpen over the past two seasons, generating ground balls at an elite rate and limiting hard contact. His ability to induce weak contact will be critical in tournament settings, especially against aggressive international lineups that thrive on early count swings.

The Mets secured a 4 to 3 walk off win against the Astros in Port St. Lucie yesterday behind home runs from Tyrone Taylor and Chris Suero, but the bigger takeaway was Holmes’ command and rhythm heading into international competition.

For both players, the World Baseball Classic is more than a showcase. It is a proving ground. Crow Armstrong will look to continue his ascent as one of the premier young outfielders in the National League, while Holmes aims to reinforce his status as a trusted late inning arm on a global stage.

Team USA will rely on both athleticism and execution. Crow Armstrong and Holmes bring both.