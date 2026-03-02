In the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, college athletes are finding ways to monetise their skills and fame. Basketball stars are no exception.

As we approach March Madness and fans of the sport clamour for College basketball tournament odds, plenty of highly rated young players hold NIL valuations of over $1 million. These include incoming freshmen, transfer additions, and seasoned veterans who have established themselves as program staples. This article will explore the paths these players took to their current schools, their prospects, and their growing wealth.

These stars have taken different paths to their current positions, but they all share one thing in common: lucrative NIL deals. They rank among the top 50 highest-paid college athletes, regardless of sport. Some are earning their final paychecks before moving on to the NBA, while others might cash in a year or two longer.

Darryn Peterson

NIL Valuation: $1.9 million

Darryn Peterson, a former high school player in California, was rated as the nation’s top overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

He signed on to play for Bill Self at Kansas after considering offers from Kansas State, Ohio State, and USC. Peterson is already a frontrunner to be selected No. 1 overall in a future NBA Draft.

Cameron Boozer

NIL Valuation: $2.1 million

Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, committed to Duke as a five-star recruit. He is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps to the NBA.

Before that, he’ll be a Blue Devil, having signed with the ACC program over Miami and reigning national champion Florida. With an NIL valuation of over $2 million, Boozer has plenty of opportunities to cash in both on and off the court.

Yaxel Lendeborg

NIL Valuation: $2.3 million

Yaxel Lendeborg, a senior, moved from UAB to Michigan, spurning the NBA Draft for an NCAA payday. The Dominican-American youngster is now picking up over $2 million while staying in college basketball.

Lendeborg, who led the conference in rebounding and was named a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was expected to be a late first-round draft pick. However, Michigan matched his expected professional payout, gaining a proven post presence that averaged 17.7 points a night.

JT Toppin

NIL Valuation: $3 million

JT Toppin, like Lendeborg, was viewed as a first-round NBA Draft pick after his 2024-25 season. He started his career at New Mexico before moving to Texas Tech as a sophomore.

After earning Big XII Player of the Year honors with an average of 18.2 points and 9.4 boards per game, Texas Tech offered him an NIL deal worth $3 million, and he chose to remain.

AJ Dybantsa

NIL Valuation: $4.4 million

AJ Dybantsa is the highest-paid athlete in college sports, with an NIL valuation of $4.4 million. He received a deal from BYU, reported to fall somewhere in the $4-7 million range as a high school prospect.

As a five-star talent and the best player at his position, Dybantsa will now attempt to lead the Cougars to their first-ever Final Four and national championship.

The new age of NIL and the transfer portal has opened up unprecedented opportunities for college athletes to earn significant income while still in school.

As the 2025-26 NCAA season unfolds, it will be fascinating to watch how these top earners perform on the court and how their NIL deals impact their careers and the sport as a whole.