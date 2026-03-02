The U.S. military has confirmed the first American fatalities in its ongoing campaign against Iran, announcing that three service members were killed as operations intensified across the region.

In a statement released Sunday, US Central Command said five additional troops have been “seriously wounded” during the mission. The update follows a second day of coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes inside Iran, a campaign that has already triggered retaliatory attacks throughout the Middle East.

CENTCOM detailed the toll of the fighting, noting, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

Officials emphasized that details remain limited as families are being notified. “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement added.

The expanding confrontation has heightened concerns of broader conflict. President Donald Trump has described the offensive as an effort to remove Iran’s government from power. Tehran has answered with strikes aimed at U.S. interests in the region.

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it fired four ballistic missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, signaling a sharp escalation in hostilities as both sides brace for what may come next.