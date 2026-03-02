Will Smith is pushing back against allegations made by a former touring musician, asking a California court to throw out what his legal team describes as a baseless case.

According to court filings, violinist Brian King Joseph, a finalist from season 13 of America’s Got Talent, claims he was wrongfully terminated from Smith’s Based on a True Story tour. Joseph alleges someone entered his hotel room and left “sexually aggressive materials,” which he believes was tied to Smith and amounted to “grooming.”

Smith’s attorneys sharply rejected those accusations in their response. “Brian King Joseph is using the California court system to maliciously ensnare [Will Smith] in a frivolous lawsuit,” the court documents read. “The false and salacious allegations in plaintiff’s complaint undoubtedly make for tabloid fodder but, like most tabloid stories, they are untrue, inflammatory, legally baseless, and are nothing but an attempted money grab.”

The actor maintains Joseph was let go due to professional concerns, including repeated tardiness and what was described as “erratically” behaving on tour. Smith further claims the musician made fellow performers feel “uncomfortable.” Court papers state there was no long term guarantee of employment. “Plaintiff was never promised a regular position in the band,” the documents continued. “Ultimately, it was determined that plaintiff was not a good fit for the band, and he was not invited to perform at further shows.”

Separately, Jada Pinkett-Smith is facing a lawsuit from Will Smith’s former assistant, Bilaal Salaam, who alleges she threatened he would “end up missing” or “catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her business.” Salaam says he has “worked closely” with the actor for decades.