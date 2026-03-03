Byline: Marissa Keaton

Photo Courtesy of: Louis Bélanger-Martin

Australia’s aviation sector entered 2026 under growing commercial pressure. While international travel demand has recovered, domestic capacity remains constrained following the collapse of Bonza in 2024 and Rex’s withdrawal from several major city routes. Fewer active competitors have narrowed options for regional connectivity and increased reliance on larger carriers operating through Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

At the same time, rising operating costs and infrastructure limits have reduced the viability of expanding route networks as a primary growth strategy. Airlines are now examining onboard services as a potential revenue source rather than treating them as a passenger amenity alone. This includes digital entertainment platforms, connectivity systems, and inflight retail tools.

Louis Bélanger-Martin, who relocated to Sydney in recent years, believes the commercial focus is shifting toward how time is spent in transit. “Australia’s aviation infrastructure needs innovation, and we know exactly how to deliver it,” he said. For carriers facing fleet and staffing limits, improving passenger engagement may provide an alternative to route expansion.

Passenger Experience as a Commercial Asset

Australia’s aviation market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade. Yet airlines must find ways to increase revenue without proportionate increases in physical capacity. Some operators are now testing whether improved digital services and personalised cabin environments can influence onboard purchasing behaviour.

Bélanger-Martin previously helped introduce licensed interactive entertainment across aircraft cabins through DTI Software, which served more than 100 airlines globally. Later, recurring licensing models replaced one-time installations, allowing airlines to generate ongoing returns from digital platforms already embedded in seatback or personal-device systems.

“These technologies represent the future, but their implementation requires a nuanced understanding of their potential and limitations,” Bélanger-Martin said. Industry studies suggest that targeted entertainment and service prompts can influence retail sales and catering demand during long-haul flights.

Connectivity Moves Beyond Convenience

Connectivity has evolved from a passenger benefit into a planning tool for airline operations. Bélanger-Martin played a role in the integration that formed Global Eagle Entertainment in 2013, combining satellite communication providers with inflight content distributors into a single platform.

Airlines now use similar systems to monitor engagement patterns such as viewing choices, purchase timing, and service requests. These metrics can inform decisions about meal service schedules and inventory placement for onboard retail. The aim is to improve efficiency rather than increase flight frequency.

“As a strategic and calculated risk taker, I have demonstrated success in financial analysis, business development, market penetration, operations management, product design and development, and sales and license contract negotiations,” Bélanger-Martin said. Analysts suggest that shared digital platforms may help Australian carriers manage licensing costs and reduce service inefficiencies.

Regional Travel and Digital Integration

Australia’s geographic concentration means that most international passengers travel through a small number of major hubs. This has created conditions where integrated content and connectivity platforms can be deployed across multiple carriers operating within similar routes.

Growth in artificial intelligence and data analytics is also shaping airline planning tools. Some operators are testing machine learning systems for scheduling, maintenance, and inflight service adjustments based on passenger demand patterns.

Whether these passenger-focused technologies will materially improve profitability remains uncertain. However, with domestic capacity constrained and competition reduced, airlines are exploring onboard engagement systems as part of their commercial strategy for 2026.