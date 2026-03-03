Byline: Jon Stojan

Collagen is the primary structural protein in the skin, responsible for firmness, elasticity, and a youthful appearance. As we age, collagen production gradually declines, leading to reduced skin elasticity and the formation of wrinkles. For this reason, many people look for ways to increase collagen levels and support its natural production in the body.

The best results come from combining several factors: a well-balanced diet, proper supplementation, and a healthy lifestyle. This comprehensive approach most effectively supports the body’s natural collagen renewal processes.

Why Does Collagen Decrease With Age?

Over time, the body produces less collagen. One of the main reasons is the reduced activity of fibroblasts, the cells responsible for collagen production. In addition, the body becomes less efficient at utilizing the nutrients required for collagen synthesis.

Circulation in the skin also declines with age, which means skin cells receive less oxygen and fewer nutrients. As a result, the skin becomes thinner, less elastic, and more prone to dryness.

It is estimated that after the age of 25, collagen levels decrease by about 1% per year on average. This process can be further accelerated by environmental factors such as:

excessive sun exposure

oxidative stress

smoking

poor diet

For this reason, it is important to support collagen production early—before visible signs of deficiency appear.

What Are Key Nutrients That Support Collagen Production?

Protein and Amino Acids

Collagen is formed from amino acids, mainly glycine, proline, and lysine. Adequate intake of these amino acids is essential for proper collagen synthesis.

Foods rich in high-quality protein help maintain healthy collagen levels in the body.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in collagen formation because it enables the enzymes responsible for collagen production to function properly.

Regular consumption of vitamin C–rich foods supports the skin’s natural regeneration processes.

Minerals That Support Collagen Production

Zinc and copper are involved in enzymatic reactions related to the formation of collagen fibers. Adequate intake helps maintain the proper structure of the skin.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants protect collagen from damage caused by free radicals, which may help slow the skin aging process.

The most important antioxidants include polyphenols and carotenoids found in fruits and vegetables.

Hydration

Water is essential for proper skin cell function. Well-hydrated skin is more elastic and regenerates more effectively.

Foods That Support Collagen Production

A collagen-supporting diet should be varied and based on natural foods.

It is worth regularly including:

broths and stocks prepared from meat and bones

gelatin-based foods and products containing gelatin

fish with skin

eggs

poultry

Good additions to the diet also include:

citrus fruits

kiwi and strawberries

bell peppers

black currants

Strong protective properties are found in:

green tea

berries

cocoa

red grapes

red cabbage

Supplementation as Additional Support

In some cases, diet alone may not be enough to maintain optimal collagen levels. For this reason, many people choose supplements that provide concentrated nutrients supporting skin and tissue regeneration.

A popular option is liquid collagen in ready-to-drink servings designed for direct consumption. This form is convenient because it requires no preparation or measuring while allowing for consistent intake of a standardized amount of collagen. These products often contain additional ingredients that support collagen production, such as vitamin C.

Liquid collagen is easy to incorporate into a daily routine and can be taken at any time of the day. Regular use may support the body’s natural regeneration processes and help maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Daily Habits That Support Collagen Production

Lifestyle plays a major role in the rate of collagen loss. Even the best diet will not be effective without proper habits.

The most important ones include:

Regular Hydration

Adequate fluid intake supports skin cell regeneration.

Physical Activity

Regular exercise improves circulation and supports tissue metabolism.

Sun Protection

UV radiation is one of the main factors that damage collagen fibers.

Limiting Harmful Habits

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption accelerate skin aging.

Adequate Sleep

Key regenerative processes occur during sleep.

The Most Effective Ways to Support Collagen

Maintaining proper collagen levels requires consistency and a comprehensive approach. The best results come from combining:

a balanced diet

supplementation

proper skin care

a healthy lifestyle

Consistently maintaining these habits can help slow collagen loss and preserve healthy, youthful-looking skin for longer.