Oakley® and 100 Thieves have officially announced their second collaborative eyewear collection, set to launch on Friday, March 6, 2026. This signature series marks a creative evolution for the duo, blending high-performance gaming technology with high-fashion lifestyle aesthetics.

The Narrative: A Rebuilt Future

Following their initial “Dystopian vs. Utopian” collaboration, the new campaign fast-forwards 100 years into a future shaped by restoration. The immersive story stars gaming icons Rachel “@Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Anita “@pipluptiny” Ye, who utilize the new collection to restore vision to a digital frontier.

The Collection: Performance Meets Lifestyle

The drop features two distinct silhouettes, both showcasing the 100 Thieves Geo-Print—a graphic pattern inspired by video game Heads-Up Display (HUD) maps.

The HSTN SQ 100 Thieves Collection is a technical powerhouse designed specifically for gamers. It features Oakley’s Prizm™ Gaming 2.0 lens technology, which is engineered to enhance contrast and reduce blue-violet light exposure during long sessions. MSRP: $228

is a lifestyle-focused silhouette built for daily wear. It comes in a sleek tonal black-on-black colorway with contrasting red Oakley hardware and a 100 Thieves logo etched directly onto the lens.

The full experience includes custom branded packaging, including a zippered hardcase and microbag. The collection will be available starting March 6th at 10:00 AM PT at: