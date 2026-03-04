Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance has set a new viewership benchmark across television and digital platforms.

According to Roc Nation, the show generated 4.157 billion views globally within 24 hours across U.S. and international TV, YouTube, and other digital outlets.

Data from Nielsen shows the live broadcast averaged 128.2 million viewers in the United States alone. A significant portion of the total figure comes from online engagement, calculated using YouTube’s 30-second view metric.

The official halftime upload quickly gained traction, reaching 29 million views in just 16 hours and surpassing 40 million within its first day. The performance video has since climbed to 118 million views and continues to grow.

The record-setting numbers underscore Bad Bunny’s global appeal and the growing power of digital platforms in shaping major live-event audiences.